It’s been 100 years since two Danish engineers founded the Electrical Phono Film Company, and 67 since the company changed their name to Ortofon A/S and expanded into phono cartridges.

Fast forward to today and it has several ranges of cartridges, from the entry-level 2M Series (with a £80 starting price) to its MC Quintet and four-figure SPU ranges. Despite turning 100, and in light of the enduring vinyl revival, Ortofon looks as fresh as a daisy.

And to mark being alive and well, it’s launched a special edition stylus.

The Stylus 2M Blue 100 – a special edition run of the Stylus 2M Blue – is the first Ortofon product to wear the new 100th Anniversary logo, which we might expect to see on more forthcoming special edition variants this year.

MORE: Ortofon 2m Blue MM review

Other than to mark the anniversary, the reason behind the new stylus is purely to promote cartridge upgrade - for owners of budget to midrange turntables that are looking to take their first steps on the upgrade path, or are perhaps ready to change their Ortofon 2M Red or 2M Silver.

And guess how much it is? You guessed it - £100 (£35 less than the regular model), although from April that will increase to £110.

