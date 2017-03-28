The TX-NR676E is a 7.2 channel amp with 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Vision pass-through, plus support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround formats.

There's built-in Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay for wireless music streaming, while high-resolution audio is supported, with the amp able to handle DSD and 24-bit/192kHz WAV and FLAC files, amongst others.

High-def kit can make use of the seven HDMI inputs and, if you're serving a TV and projector, the Onkyo's two HDMI outputs could come in handy too.

There's a standard Onkyo remote in the box, but there's always the option of the Onkyo Controller app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices.

This launch follows the recently unveiled TX-NR474 (£430) and TX-NR575E (£500) and this trio should prove decent competition for Yamaha and its 2017 AV receivers.

The Onkyo TX-NR676E comes in black or silver finishes and will go on sale in May, priced £600.

