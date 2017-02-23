Onkyo has unveiled a range of new AV receivers and wireless music systems, all of which are all geared up for multi-room music playback.

All of the below feature FireConnect wireless technology, as well as Chromecast, DTS Play-Fi, dual-band 5GHz/2.4GHz wi-fi, and Bluetooth. With such an array of wireless connection options at your disposal, you should be able to stream pretty much anything from any device. You can even stream your vinyl using FireConnect.

All of these devices can be controlled from your phone via the Onkyo Controller app for iOS and Android.

So what are the new products? Glad you asked.

The Onkyo TX-NR575E and TX-NR474 are AV receivers, the former with 7.1 and the latter with 5.1 channels of amplification. They're veritable powerhouses when it comes to supporting the latest standards. Both support HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 for 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision 4K Pass Through and Dolby Atmos 3.1.2.

The major streaming services are supported too, including Tidal, Spotify, TuneIn and Deezer. Plus AirPlay comes as standard, and there's an optional USB dongle that adds DAB+ to the AM/FM tuner.

The TX-NR575E costs £500 and the TX-NR474 is £430.

The Onkyo TX-8270 updates the award-winning TX-8150 stereo receiver, and adds HDMI connectivity. Thanks to the four HDMI inputs and one output (complete with Audio Return Channel), you can hook up 4K Blu-ray players, games consoles or feed the audio from your TV.

Total power is around 320W, and it also features a 384kHz/32-bit DAC with audio processing supposedly optimised for hi-res audio.

Again, it supports all the usual streaming services mentioned above, and it has a DAB+ tuner.

The TX-8270 is set to cost £600.

Finally, the wireless audio system. Called the Onkyo NCP-302, it can be used as a standalone device, or as part of a multi-room system.

Twin 77mm woofers partner a single 26mm dome tweeter inside the compact ported cabinet. Manual controls - including a recessed volume knob - are arranged along the top of the unit.

As well as support for streaming services, it has a 3.5mm analogue input for plugging in older sources.

The NCP-302 costs £280 and comes in a wood or black finish. Like all the products listed here, it's due to go on sale in March 2017.

