Neat Acoustics debuts Ministra speakers at Bristol Hi-Fi Show

Neat Acoustics was up to its isobaric tricks again at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show with the launch of the Neat Ministra loudspeakers.

Last year's show saw the Teesdale company turn up with its floorstanding Ekstras but 2020 is about its more compact and more affordable standmounter option.

Like its taller sibling, the Ministras have the same 5cm ribbon tweeter and that intriguing 134cm isobaric mid/bass driver system. While one of the 13.4cm speaker cones sits on the front baffle on the outside of the cabinet, there is another one directly behind it, mounted on an internal sub-baffle.

(Image credit: Future)

That internal baffle is attached to the cabinet using a polyethylene membrane which is chosen to minimise any acoustic colouration. The idea of the isobaric set-up is to effectively fool the front driver into working as if it were in a larger cabinet without having to push against so much compressed air.

With freer movement the hope from Neat is that it can deliver a better extended bass. Despite the extra kit inside, there's still room for the Ministras to house a rear port.

Each speaker measures 30 x 17 x 29cm and weighs 8kg. They will be available in the coming weeks for £1795 per pair.

