Naim and Focal celebrate 10th anniversary with special streaming-savvy system

As tin and aluminum traditionally commemorate 10th anniversaries, it's apt that both contribute to Naim and Focal's new 10th Anniversary Edition hi-fi system.

While the former material appears in the brushed, anodised form familiar in Naim component craftsmanship, the latter inspires the unique metallic baffle of the Focal Sopra No.2 speakers that helm this special system. That distinctive design trait is complemented by equally head-turning concrete-effect side panels on the floorstanders, and makes for a special finish that is mirrored in the lighter look of the matching Naim electronics they partner.

(Image credit: Focal, Naim)

This is a streaming-savvy system of reputable stature, with the five-star NDX 2 streamer combining with the NAC 282 preamplifier, NAP 250 power amp and HiCap DR and NAPSC power supplies to form a fully-fledged, ready-to-go system. It is just that too, with all the cables required supplied in the box, including a pair of the company's Super Lumina speaker cables.

Available in "limited quantities" for the unsurprisingly hefty sum of £28,000 ($38,000), the Focal Naim 10th Anniversary Edition system marks the British electronics and French speaker brands' ongoing relationship, which began in 2011 and was cemented three years later upon joining the VerVent Audio group they are still a part of today. Now, the partnering brands are available in 10,000 retailers worldwide, including a number of 'Focal Powered by Naim' stores. And now, as well as a series of products that demonstrate their teamwork (such as the Naim Mu-so 2), they have a gorgeous, whole-system collaboration to show for it too.

