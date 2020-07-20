NAD's flagship Masters M33 streaming system is now available

NAD's Masters M33 is now shipping, six months after being announced. The streaming box of tricks was unveiled back in January.

It piqued our interest because it's very much aiming to be a master of all modern day hi-fi trades. Not only is it an amplifier, it's also a DAC and full, multi-room-compatible, hi-res streamer to boot. Quite the skillset.

It works as a standard amp, hooking up to your hi-fi kit with its array of analogue and digital connections to amplify the sound. But that's barely scratching the surface of what it can do. The BluOS streaming platform is built in, meaning it can act as a multi-room source, firing music to compatible speakers all over the house.

BluOS supports hi-res files (including MQA), so your streamed tunes should be of a superb audio quality, too.

The M33 is the successor to the NAD Masters M10, building on that model's skills with 200-watt per channel amplification and Purifi’s Ultra-Quiet Amplification Technology, which should give ultra-low distortion and noise. The M33 stakes a claim to being the first integrated component to feature this Purifi technology.

aptX HD Bluetooth and Apple's AirPlay 2 wireless technologies are also supported, while the HDMI connection supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return channel), meaning it will seamlessly integrate with a TV. Dirac LIve Room Correction, meanwhile, can automatically tailor the sound to your room.

The NAD M33 is shipping now, and costs £3999 ($4999, €4999).

