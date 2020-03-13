Bluesound drops juicy software update with Dolby surround sound upgrade

We're big fans of Bluesound, the Powernode 2i streamer in particular, but it's just climbed even higher in our estimation – thanks to a hotly-anticipated software update that gifts Powernode owners surround sound.

The BluOS 3.8 update means those with a Powernode 2i (with HDMI) or a Soundbar 2i hooked up to a TV can now add a pair of Pulse Flex speakers to act as surround channels. Et Voilà: true Dolby Digital surround sound. Simply fire up the wizard in the BluOS Controller and you're in business.

The update also totes improvements such as support for MQA-CD ripping on Bluesound Vault and NAD Masters M50 products, support for MQA-CD playback on Masters M50 products and support for BluOS Controller when multitasking on iOS devices.

There's good news for owners of NAD M12 and M32 digital amps too: they get Apple AirPlay 2 with the addition of an MDC BluOS 2i card. Meanwhile, owners of the NAD Masters M10 streaming amp will be treated to a neater front panel display layout.

Finally, business owners get Qsic commercial music streaming – 'Spotify for businesses', basically.

Want to know more about the Canada-based Sonos rival? Check out all our Bluesound news and reviews.

