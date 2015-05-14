The 780D is a dual DAC design, compatible with a multitude of high-res audio formats, including DSD and PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz. There are nine digital inputs to choose from, including USB, optical and coaxial. There's also built-in aptX Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless streaming.

Streaming is handled by MiND (Moon intelligent Network Device) Moon's integrated network player, which includes direct access to Tidal's CD-quality music streaming service.

The 780D also features the company's new MHP (Moon Hybrid Power) high-performance power supply while the modular design adds flexibility and future-proofing.

Moon's 780D goes on sale in Q3 2015 for $15,000 - UK pricing is still to be confirmed.

