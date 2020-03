HiFiHeadphones is bringing a range of Mix-Style over-ear, in-ear and clip-on cans to the British market, available in a choice of 16 colours/designs.

Finished in a soft-to-touch elastomer coating and with durable cabling, all Mix-Style headphones have a 3.5mm jack for connecting to portable music and video players.

They're available online from the HiFiHeadphones website; the foldable star-green model shown sells for £60, in-ear models start from £40.

