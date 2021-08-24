Mission QX MkII speakers hope to build on original series' Award-winning success

Mission has taken the wraps off its QX MkII Series speaker range. The spread includes six passive models – two standmount speakers, three floorstanders and a centre speaker – plus a new active subwoofer for home cinema fans.

Just like the original QX series, which debuted in 2017 and spawned the 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning QX-2, the MkII models are pitched as a "step up" from the firm's entry-level LX range. They look a lot like their predecessors, but Missions says it's used computers, lasers and listening tests to boost performance.

Look closely and you'll spot a new aluminium top plate for extra rigidity, in addition to the latest version of the company's DiaDrive bass/mid drivers. The drivers are made from an improved acrylic ﬁbre material, which should see the MkII range excel in terms of timing.

The original QX range saw the introduction of Mission's 'comb tooth' indents, designed to scatter sound reflections coming off the cone and thus provide a purer delivery. Well, Mission has tweaked the layout and added tapered indentations, in an effort to produce an even smoother frequency response.

(Image credit: Mission)

Finally, there's a new active subwoofer. The QX-12SUB MkII promises to add some serious rumble to both movies and music thanks to its 12-inch bass cone and 300W Class D amplifier.

The QX-1 MkII and QX-2 MkII standmounts are priced £299 and £399 a pair respectively, while the floorstanders range from the £799 per pair QX-3 MkII to the £899 per pair QX-4 MkII and £1099 per pair QX-5 MkII. The QX-C MkII centre speaker is £349 and, last but not least, the QX-12SUB MkII active subwoofer is priced at £499.

All seven models in the Mission QX MkII Series will be available from September in a choice of matte Lux Black or Lux White, or walnut wood veneer.

