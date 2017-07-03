On-ear headphones are great for bass, not so good when it comes to stashing them away in your pocket. But the Luzli Roller MK01s solve that problem with a headband that rolls up.

Similar to a metal link bracelet you'd find on a watch, the headband features 22 separate stainless steel springs which allow the 13 links to fold over one another, The Verge reports.

Another benefit is the Rollers will shape themselves to the wearer's head, so they should fit - even if you're wearing a hat.

When folded up, they will fit in the suede travel bag that comes with each pair, but they also have a wooden display case. Other bundled accessories include spare earpads, a cleaning cloth and a 3.5mm headphone cable.

Each pair is handmade in Switzerland, and they don't come cheap - they will set you back $3,000 (£2,300). Still, it's a neat workaround for a persisting problem, and an innovative alternative to the likes of B&O's folding Beoplay H2 headphones.

