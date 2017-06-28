Meridian is 40! And to celebrate, it will introduce some new products in September - though at present it's keeping mum on exactly what these will be.

The firm will hold a 40th anniversary event at CEDIA San Diego on the evening of Friday 8th September, "where a number of new products will be introduced to the market", it says. This will be followed by a product launch event in London later in September, where we're likely to go hands-on with what's new.

The party continues at ISE 2018 (which takes place in February), where Meridian will also introduce new products for the European market.

The company has been busy of late. It recently launched the 218 zone controller and 258 power amplifier (pictured). Both products use Meridian's upsampling technology to improve audio quality from your home cinema set-up.

It also recently started distributing Barco projectors, such as the Loki Dual Laser Projector. And it launched its Dealer School training initiative, which gives dealers the skills they need to design and create home theatre set-ups.

