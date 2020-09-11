Loewe announces new brand, new TVs, Bluetooth speakers, ear buds & headphones

There is finally proof-positive of Loewe’s continuing life under its new management. The new team responsible for reanimating the site in Kronach, Germany, had promised fresh designs and new categories to be launched during IFA 2020 in Berlin, but with that great European showcase much reduced this year, we have the news first from Loewe’s Australian distributor, Indi Imports.

Together Indi and Loewe have announced a new branding — ‘We. by Loewe’ — which “is characterised by progressive, modern designs and differentiates itself from Loewe in terms of price and appearance”. The new ranges will be aimed strongly at “a younger customer that expresses their personality through product and colour”, noting that this is “in contrast” with the main Loewe brand.

“Younger target groups in particular have a great affinity for movies and music. This target group knows exactly what they want,” says Aslan Khabliev, CEO of Loewe. “That is why We. by Loewe is tailored precisely to their needs, focusing on a fresh and independent design, high quality materials and sustainable product development. Our goal is to offer this customer group a real alternative with We. by Loewe and thus also to pave the way into the premium world of Loewe in the mid-term.”

Coming in 2021

The first products are promised in the new year, starting with Bluetooth speakers for both home and portable use. TV models under the ‘We. by Loewe’ will follow in the first quarter, and with Australian pricing promised from AU$699 for a 32-inch, topping out at 65-inch, it seems Loewe is aiming for a more mass-market entry than its premium TVs of the main Loewe brands, relying on high-value LED panels. But they’ll be smart, pre-installed with leading streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime among others, and including integrated soundbars with Dolby Atmos support as part of the package.

(Image credit: Loewe)

Where next for TVs?

Loewe has been experimenting with colour in its TV ranges for some time (that’s colour constructional elements, rather than colour panels, natch!), and this makes sense. With resolution surely topping out with nowhere to go after 4K and 8K, manufacturers will need to find different ways to differentiate and persuade consumers to upgrade — hence the arrival of rolling OLED screens, designer shapes and unusual aesthetics.

Loewe has a history of innovation here, and the new ‘We. by Loewe’ designs promise to interpret individual characteristics of Loewe’s main brand, including material selection, a two-stage colour concept, integrated ‘table leg’ support and intelligent cable management.

We await full product details and pricing.