Lithe Audio launches WiSA-certified wireless Dolby Atmos ceiling speaker

Lithe Audio has released its new Pro Series Wi-Fi Ceiling Speakers, the first Dolby Atmos ceiling speakers to receive WiSA certification.

The feature-packed speakers have a built-in 60W RMS class D amplifier and can be powered via an existing lighting circuit, 13A plug, or over Ethernet (PoE++) courtesy of a bolt-on module. The driver unit contains a 6.5-inch woven cone woofer and a 0.75-inch titanium cone tweeter with a frequency response of 55Hz - 20kHz.

Each speaker has an optical input, ethernet in and out (allowing for daisy-chaining) and wi-fi capability at both 5GHz and 2.4GHz, and there's an extensive set of wireless connectivity and control options, including AirPlay2, Google Chromecast, Alexa, Bluetooth, and Spotify Connect, as well as Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music courtesy of Airable.

British-based Lithe specialises in hidden installs for homes and gardens, with the WiSA certified Pro Series launch aimed at creating easy integration with home cinema systems.

So what is WiSA? WiSA stands for the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and is a trade body launched in 2019 with over 80 members from audio, consumer electronics and manufacturing, including Bang & Olufsen, Denon, Harman, LG, Onkyo, Pioneer, and Xbox.

Its mission is to “collectively define worldwide standards for wireless, high-definition, multi-channel audio” through both hardware and software standards delivering high-res digital audio wirelessly from a source device to a maximum of eight channels.

Products that gain WiSA certification must conform to the body’s protocols for latency, synchronisation and compatibility, which means that audio is transmitted and received at 24-bit/48kHz or 24-bit/96kHz sample rates with 5.2ms or 2.6ms of latency respectively, and also allows WiSA systems to support 3D audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

All WiSA products are interoperable regardless of manufacturer. Systems automatically recognise the type and number of compatible speakers being used in a multi-channel setup and its claimed that components synchronise to within 1/1,000,000 of a second.

Lithe’s Pro series also has a dedicated app for customising configuration, EQ and delay as well as delivering firmware updates and drivers for compatibility with automation platforms including Control4, Fibaro and Loxone.

The Pro Series Wi-Fi Ceiling Speakers are available from April 2021, priced from £600 for a standard pair and £770 for a pair with the PoE++ bolt-on.

MORE

Best multi-room systems 2021: one system to rule them all

Best Dolby Atmos soundbars 2021: the best Atmos TV speakers

Best soundbar deals