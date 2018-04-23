LG's 2018 TVs are hitting stores and after much speculation, we now know how much you'll have to pay to secure a slice of its latest TV technology...

The cheapest 2018 OLED TV that LG has to offer, the 55in B8, will set you back around £2499. The most expensive OLED in LG's line-up is the wafer-thin 77in W8 'wallpaper' TV, which costs a whopping £14,999.

The 55in C8 (£2999, OLED55C8PLA) has just been through our test rooms and emerged with a five-star rating. Given that it is £500 cheaper, we're intrigued to see how the 55in B8 performs.

If OLED is a little out of your price range, there's always LG's Super UHD LCD TVs. They come in screen sizes from 49in to 77in, with prices ranging between £1199 and £2999.

The full price breakdowns are as follows:

OLED TV

B8 OLED 55in £2499 / 65in £3999

C8 OLED 55in £2999 / 65in £4499 / 77in £7999

E8 OLED 55in £3499 / 65in £4999

G8 OLED 65in £5999

W8 OLED 65in £7999 / 77in £14,999

Super UHD LCD

SK800 49in £1199 / 55in £1499 / 65in £2199

SK810 49in £1199 / 65in £2199 / 75in £2999

SK850 49in £1299 / 55in £1699 / 65in £2499

SK950 55in £1999 / 65in £2699

Read more:

Sony announces pricing for its cheapest 2018 OED TVs

Sony 2018 TVs: 4K, HD, LCD, OLED - everything you need to know

LG 2018 TVs: 4K, HD, LCD, OLED - everything you need to know

Panasonic 2018 TVs: 4K, HD, LCD, OLED - everything you need to know

Samsung 2018 TVs: 4K, HD, LCD, OLED - everything you need to know

Philips 2018 TVs: 4K, HD, LCD, OLED - everything you need to know