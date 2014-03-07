Krell has announced the launch of a new line of high-efficiency Class A amplifiers, which all incorporate the US manufacturer's "radical" iBias technology that, it claims, reduces energy consumption.

There are seven models that make up the new range, each of which has a number to indicate its power in watts RMS per channel into an 8-ohm load. All of the units stand 5.25in tall.

The line features the Solo 550 and Solo 375 (above) monoblocs; the Duo 175 and Duo 275 stereo amps; the three-channel Trio 275; the five-channel Chorus 5; and the seven channel Chorus 7.

According to Krell, the patent-pending iBias technology means the Class-A circuitry used in each of the seven models uses "far less energy" as power is adjusted dependent on the flow.

iBias monitors current flow through the output transistors and adjusts power when needed. While the transistors don't shut down, Krell says little power will be wasted as heat.

Krell president Bill McKiegan explains: "[It's] like a high-efficiency 12-cylinder automotive engine in which some of the cylinders shut down when you don’t need all that power."

The new iBias amplifiers also come with features that make custom installation "more practical", such as the rack-mountable chassis that makes them a lot easier to integrate with your system.

In addition, the amps come with ethernet connectivity, so they can be accessed via their own web page, allowing information such as heat-sink temperature, fan speed and more to be viewed.

Absolute Sounds will be distributing the new range in the UK, with the Krell Duo 175 costing £7500; the Duo 300 coming in at £9500 and the Trio 300 priced at £11500.

The Chorus 5 will set you back £7500 and the Chorus 7 will cost £9500, while the Solo 375 and Solo 575 are expected to retail for £8750 and £11250 respectively.

by Pete Hayman

