Picking up a What Hi-Fi? 2017 Best Buy in the ‘all-in-one system over £1000’ category, the £2000 KEF LS50 Wireless, to quote our own review, sound at least as good as the best comparably featured separates combinations available for similar money.

The KEFs look a little different in the dark...

And while we’ve no qualms with the way the KEFs look either, what with their striking Uni-Q driver (in red, blue or copper, depending on the colour of the cabinet finish), the Marcel Wanders-designed 'Nocturne' Special Editions are a sight to behold.

As far as product design goes, interior designer Marcel Wanders has dabbled in everything from ostentatious tableware and stylish air pollution masks to braided-cord gold chairs and upended sofa seats. For the KEFs, Wanders has complemented the circular nature of the Uni-Q driver with musical notation symbols.

Selected glow-in-the-dark elements of the design are revealed when the lights are dimmed and the speakers subject to a blue UV light. Let us hear you say "...oooh..."

"There is an orchestrated tempo to this medley. By allowing for individual discovery of the musical elements, the design possesses a distinctive rhythm all of its own" says Wanders.

The 'Nocture' edition LS50 Wireless are priced at £2300 and are available to order now.



