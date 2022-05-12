KEF celebrates 60 years with super-slim LS60 Wireless floorstanding system

In celebration of its 60th anniversary this year, KEF has announced a floorstanding version of its celebrated LS50 Wireless II all-in-one streaming system.

The all-new LS60 Wireless comprises two uber-slim towers – each the width of a CD (or length of an iPhone 12 Pro, if that's a more relevant frame of reference these days) and roughly mid-waist in height – that pack amplification, physical connections and streaming smarts. Essentially, the LS60W is a fully-fledged, does-it-all active speaker system. (Sold on the concept already? Here's our KEF LS60 Wireless review.)

KEF says the LS60W is the world's first Single Apparent Source wireless system (the company's Blade was the first to use the unique driver configuration in a passive design). So what does that mean? The idea is simple (in theory, anyway): the drivers are all meticulously calibrated so that all the frequencies they produce appear to radiate from one single point. In the case of the LS60W, that's a front-facing Uni-Q driver and four side-firing bass drivers per tower.

(Image credit: KEF)

The slimness of the cabinets is achievable through KEF's Uni-Core technology, which debuted in the KC62 subwoofer last year and essentially combines force cancellation with a single large magnet and two different-sized, concentrically arranged voice coils (one for each 5.25-inch driver), allowing for maximum bass output in minimal cabinet space.

KEF's familiar Uni-Q driver, meanwhile, is present in 12th-generation form, is four inches in size, and features the award-winning MAT (Metamaterial Absorption Technology) solution that has so far proved very effective in the LS50 Meta and LS50 Wireless II. The latest iteration of KEF's trademark driver benefits from a tweeter gap damper and a new Z-Flex surround, both of which are designed to help ensure the sound you hear from the speakers is pure and well dispersed.

Naturally, the company's Music Integrity Engine – the brain behind most of its wireless speakers – is also onboard to perform digital signal processing trickery to maximise the performance of the hardware.

As the LS60W is a complete streaming system, you'll be glad to read that it supports AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, DLNA, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, plus internet radio and the usual music streaming services. It is also Roon Ready. You can also hook up various sources to its rear panel thanks to HDMI eARC, optical, coaxial and RCA connections.

(Image credit: KEF)

The two speakers can be physically wired together, allowing for 24-bit/192kHz interspeaker passthrough, though we expect most will choose to take advantage of KEF's "low-latency intelligent" wireless interspeaker connection, which drops that passthrough limit to 96kHz. The file limit itself is 24-bit/384kHz PCM, with DSD and MQA also supported.

Finally, the KEF LS60 Wireless is available in three matte finishes (Titanium Grey, Mineral White and Royal Blue), costs £6000 ($7000 / AU$9995), and is available from next month. So, how does this weird and wonderful speaker system perform? You can read our KEF LS60 Wireless review right now to find out.

