iPhone 12 launch faces delays according to chip supplier

Apple will launch the iPhone 12 later than usual this year, according to the CEO of Broadcom Inc, one of its key component suppliers.

As reported by Bloomberg, Hock Tan is said to have tipped a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

The delay is likely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on global supply chains. It forced Apple to scrap its spring iPhone event in favour of an online-only announcement of the iPhone SE.

With the many major airlines effectively grounded, Apple's engineers may be finding it tricky to fly back and forth between suppliers in China to finalise the design of the iPhone 12.

So, when can we expect the grand unveiling of the hotly-anticipated iPhone 12?

Apple typically unveils iPhones in the second week of September, but Tan hinted that he expects to see a big uptick in "wireless revenue" in Q4 – between October and December, then.

In other words, there's no need to strike 'iPhone 12' off your Christmas list.

As we've previously reported, Apple's next super phone – rumoured to be the company's first ever 5G iPhone – should be worth waiting for. The device is said to feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen and may even be capable of capturing 8K video.

