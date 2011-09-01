Star of the Sharp stand here at IFA is the world's first prototype Super Hi-Vision 8K4K LCD screen, which is claimed to deliver picture quality 16 times better than standard high definition.

You'll have to wait a few years before this tech makes its way into your living room, but for now Sharp is working with Japanese broadcaster NHK on the technology.

The 85in Sharp screen has 7680 x 4320 resolution, which equates to 33 million pixels.

This latest prototype screen is a further development of Sharp's earlier 4K2K display., which delivered a 'mere' 8.8 million pixels.

The BBC plans to trial Super Hi-Vision at the 2012 Olympics in London, as we reported earlier.

On a more conventional note, Sharp has also introduced two new series of Aquos LCD TVs: the LE630E in 32in (€599) and 42in (€799) and the LE830E models with 3D and Skype (below).

The latter cost €1199 for the LC-40LE830E, €1599 for the LC-46LE830E and €3499 for the flagship LC-60LE830E.

