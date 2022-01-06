Hisense unveils flagship Mini LED TV for 2022

Hisense has taken the wraps off its 2022 TV line-up. Top of the pile is the U9H series, a 120Hz quantum dot TV with Mini LED backlighting (a first for Hisense in the US).

The Chinese company reckons the new 75-inch flagship offers 1280 local dimming zones and 2000 nits of peak brightness. An impressive set-up that should allow for greatly improved contrast and vivid HDR performance.

By comparison, the 75-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED (Mini LED), released last year, offers some 1000 local dimming zones and around 1500 nits of peak brightness. In other words, the U9H could be one to watch.

Other specs include Google TV, Dolby Vision support and a slew of gamer-friendly features including Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), 4K gaming at 120Hz in Game Mode Pro and support for AMD FreeSync support.

The U9H also boasts a newly integrated NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 tuner and an upgraded audio package "with embedded speakers in both the top and bottom of the TV for a richer surround sound experience".

The 75-inch version of the Hisense U9H is due to hit the US in "late summer 2022" for $3200 (around £2400 / AU$4500).

Out of your budget? A small step down from the U9H is the U8H, another 120Hz quantum dot TV. It features Mini LED backlighting, albeit with fewer zones and a lower peak brightness (1500 nits). Below that, there's the U7H, Hisense's most affordable 120Hz TV, and U6H, which drops to a 60Hz refresh rate.

Could 2022 be the year that Mini LED TVs start to dominate the upper echelons of the TV market? The technology certainly seems to be gaining ground, what with the likes of Philips and Samsung unveiling Mini LED TVs at CES 2022.

