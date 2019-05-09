High End Munich: Classé announces third-gen Delta products

Canadian high-end manufacturer Classé has introduced the third generation of its Delta range. So far it consists of three products - a two channel preamp/digital-to analogue convertor and a choice of stereo or mono power amplifiers.

The Delta PRE (£10,000) is a well equipped unit. It’s not short of digital inputs featuring USB, AES/EBU and a plentiful supply of coax and optical. The analogue side hasn’t been ignored either, with there being enough balanced XLRs and single –ended connections to accommodate the most complex of two-channel systems.

Both power amplifiers have plenty in the way of grunt. The Delta STEREO (£12,500) outputs 250 watts per channel into an eight ohm load and doubles that as impedance halves, while the £11,000 MONO (don’t forget you’ll need two for stereo) delivers an even more impressive 300 watts, also doubling that output into a four ohm load.

Given those outputs it comes as no surprise to find that Classé has taken plenty of care to control internal temperatures. There’s a new active cooling system the company calls ICTunnel (pronounced icy tunnel) to keep things in check.

Note the Classé Delta III STEREO's large cooling fan

But these amplifiers aren’t just about muscle. Classé has considerable heritage when it comes to designing Class A circuitry and has put that experience into these new amplifiers. The STEREO outputs the first 12.5 watts of power in Class A while the MONO takes this up to 35 watts.

Take a look inside these products and you’ll find generously specified power supplies and plenty of premium components together with carefully laid-out circuits. Both amplifiers weigh in around the 50kg mark, so they’ll need a strong support.

The Delta III range should be in the shops towards the end of the year.

