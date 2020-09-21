Here's our first look at the new Google Chromecast

A new Google Chromecast is due to launch next week and a new leak has revealed a first look at the design, including an interesting new remote contol.

The Chromecast leak comes courtesy of WinFuture and shows the new Chromecast alongside a remote control with dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix and Google Assistant.

Previous versions of the Chromecast streaming dongle were controlled via an app on your phone. A remote control with dedicated service buttons should mean much quicker access to those services.

The new device takes an ovular design, compared to the circular ones that have come before it. It also looks slightly larger.

It will reportedly run the Android TV operating system, though this is thought to be rebranded as Google TV.

The asking price is rumoured to be around $50 and it's said to come in three colours: summer melon, rock candy and summer blue.

Google has an event planned for 30th September, so we should see the new Chromecast in full pretty soon.

