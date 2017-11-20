OK, so we may not have been massive fans of the Google Home, but at this price, you might be tempted.

Google is getting into the Black Friday spirit and from today, the Google Home speaker is available for £79, down from £129, a saving of £50.

The Google Home Mini is also on offer, you can pick it up for £34, a saving of £15 on the £49 original price.

The deals are available on the Google Store, as well as via John Lewis and selected other retailers.

Don't forget Black Friday is just around the corner, and you'll be able to keep track of all the best deals on our Black Friday page.

