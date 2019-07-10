Amazon and Google bury the hatchet – Prime Video now on Chromecast

When rival companies become frenemies, more often than not it’s the consumers who lose out. Take Google and Amazon, for example; Amazon’s Prime Video service hasn’t been available on Google’s Chromecast and Android TV devices, and it’s been two years since Amazon pulled Google’s YouTube from its Fire TV devices. The result: two perfectly good streaming platforms with gaping gaps in their offering.

Thankfully, as of this yesterday, that's now not the case...

Following an announcement in April that Google and Amazon were going to call a truce and share services with one another "in the coming months", the two companies have indeed followed through on their agreement.

The YouTube app has now arrived worldwide on Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and Toshiba, Insignia, Element and Westinghouse Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The Amazon Prime Video app, meanwhile, now works through Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, Chromecast built-in and Android TV devices. You’ll simply need the latest Prime Video app and Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10.1 or higher on your phone or tablet to receive the update.

The updates come just in time for Amazon Prime Day, making Amazon's Fire TV devices all the more recommendable when they invariably drop in price during the shopping event next week.

