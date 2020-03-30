Free DAB radios are being offered to vulnerable over 70s

A new scheme has launched to provide free digital radios to the country's most vulnerable over 70s.

A number of British retailers and radio manufacturers (Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, Pure and Roberts Radio), WaveLength (a UK charity that provides media technology to lonely people living in poverty) and the BBC Local Radio’s Make a Difference initiative have teamed up to offer thousands of DAB radios to vulnerable people aged over 70 for free.

The 'Make A Difference: Radio Heroes' scheme hopes to furnish those who are lonely – particularly during this difficult, isolating time – with an important source of local news, entertainment and community sharing.

From today (Monday 30th March), you can nominate someone to receive a radio simply by visiting the WaveLength website and completing the necessary application form.

MORE:

Get Deezer Premium, HiFi or Family free for three months

Best streaming trials and deals 2020: where to watch TV and movies for free