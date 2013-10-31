Flexson has announced a new range of bespoke Sonos wall mounts and stands, with the Sonos Play:1 now being taken care of.

We recently awarded the Sonos Play:1 speaker five stars, commending it for its build and sound quality, and value for money.

And if you like the look of it, they can double nicely as surround sound speakers in an existing Sonos Playbar system. Flexson has created a series of wall mounts and floorstands to help you do just that.

The new accessories are made from "superior-quality steel", and allow for organised cable management and flexible placement. The floorstands have a large, flat base so can be placed underneath a sofa, to bring the speaker closer to the listener.

Tony Jones, business manager of Computers Unlimited, says: "Whether you're after a space-saving support for a single Play:1, stands for a stereo pair or the perfect position for two Play:1 speakers in a Playbar 5.1 set-up, there's an optimised Flexson solution."

Both the wall mount and floorstand come in either satin white or black to match the finish of the respective speaker. The wall mounts, which offer a 45-degree swivel, start at £29.99 for a single or £54.99 for a pair.

Floorstands start at £59.99 for a single or £99.99 a pair, and stand 82cm high.

Flexson also produces mounts and stands for the Play:3 and Play:5 speakers, the Sonos Sub, Connect Amp and Bridge.

by Max Langridge

