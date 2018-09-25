Denon DT-1 microsystem available now for £269

We first (albeit briefly) clapped eyes on the DT-1 back in June, when Denon’s parent company Sound United unveiled an avalanche of new products.

But it’s only now that the microsystem is available and we have the full details.

The DT-1 (£269) is based on the £319 D-M41DAB microsystem (which is a multi-Award winner and remains current in the range for at least another year), bringing Denon’s microsystem concept to an even more attractive price point.

The built-in slot-loading CD player can play both standard CDs and MP3/WMA files on CD-R/RW discs, and it is joined on a rather extensive spec sheet by FM/AM radio, Bluetooth, and both aux and optical inputs for connecting portable music devices and TVs.

There’s also a headphone output, an alarm function and a remote to assist control alongside the on-unit buttons.

While the D-M41DAB delivers a 60-watt output, the DT-1 boasts half that power, with two 15-watt amplifiers driving the system's speakers, which feature 25mm soft-dome tweeters and 12cm woofers.

Available in black or a matte grey finish, the DT-1 is available now for £269.

