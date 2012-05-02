Chord Electronics has added a new DAC to its Chordette range, the £990 QuteHD.

Described by its maker as the "ultimate USB DAC", the QuteHD is a multi-function, 192kHz-capable device that can handle sample rates from 44.1kHz to 192kHz (and up to 384kHz on its SPDIF digital connection).

As well as the ability to handle standard PCM files, the QuteHD can also process DSD (Direct Stream Digital) data using the latest DSD-over-USB support.

A four-element Pulse Array DAC was chosen to provide high low-level signal resolution and low jitter sensitivity.

The one-piece aluminium chassis is milled from solid billet, like all other products in the Chordette range, and the top-mounted 'porthole' changes colour with different incoming sample frequencies.

Coaxial and optical digital inputs are provided, along with a single pair of RCA phono outputs.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook