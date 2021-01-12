CES 2021: Sennheiser launches IE 300 earbuds with premium sound and pro design

CES 2021 has its fair share of headphone launches, but a new Sennheiser pair always stands out from the crowd. The IE 300 in-ears are powered by a refined version of the company's 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, and Sennheiser is promising superior sound to go with their professional audio-inspired design.

But perhaps what's most noticeable about them is that there are no mod-cons: there's no wireless functionality, no noise-cancelling tech. Instead, the focus is squarely on sound quality.

Sennheiser claims every component has been carefully tuned to refine the listening experience, from the optimised membrane foil designed to minimise vibrations and distortion, to the resonator chamber that removes masking resonances in the ear to enhance high frequencies.

The design is inspired by the world of pro audio – not only do they look the part, they should be extremely comfortable too. There are flexible ear hooks to help with fit, and both silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes.

They're built to last, too. The cable is reinforced with para-aramid, making it more flexible and more hardwearing, while the gold-plated, Fidelity+ MMCX connector is housed in a recessed socket to make it more durable. Balanced cables with 2.5mm or 4.4 connectors are available as optional accessories.

The Sennheiser IE 300 are due in March, and will cost £259 ($299.95/AU$479.95).

