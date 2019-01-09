CES 2019: Classé Audio presents Delta Pre, Mono and Stereo amplifiers

A year after its acquisition by Sound United (also parent company to the likes of Denon, Marantz and Definitive Technologies), Classé Audio is preparing to launch an all-new amplifier range.

The Classé Delta series, which has an expected summer availability, comprises the Delta Pre, Delta Mono and Delta Stereo, the latter two of which we have spotted prototypes of at CES.

The Canadian brand’s new Delta series is currently in development in Montréal, and will be manufactured at the renowned Shirakawa Audio Works in Japan.

Details are fairly thin on the ground, but we do have a morsel of information about the forthcoming amplifiers.

The Delta Pre ($9,999) looks to be a well-equipped stereo preamp with a phono stage and digital inputs. Its MM/MC phono caters for up to two inputs, with gain and loading adjustment accessible via the front-panel touchscreen or companion control app. And additional features include a nine-step parametric EQ and Tone/Tilt control.

The Delta Stereo ($12,500) delivers 250 watts into each channel, with 12 watts of that delivered in Class A amplification, while the Delta Mono ($10,000) amplifier has a 3000-watt output, of which over 30 watts is Class A.

Classé has developed a new tunnel design for active cooling to give owners more flexibility over their placement.

MORE:

Nagra HD DAC X aims for digital perfection

Audioengine A2+ Wireless speakers deliver affordable desktop streaming

CES 2019: news, highlights, best new products