Nagra HD DAC X aims for digital perfection

Nagra has taken on a tough job - improving on the Nagra HD DAC. We heralded this ultra-high-end DAC as quite possibly the most desirable DAC we've ever tested. Yes, ever. So we were naturally pretty excited to hear the new Nagra HD DAC X on show at CES 2019. And it certainly didn't disappoint.

Forming part of a jaw-dropping system, the HD DAC X has had some fairly hefty upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. The new DAC features no less than 37 individual power supplies, with the main digital power supply claiming a noise level 30 times lower than the HD DAC.

The analogue section uses a dual-mono topology, updated and improved from its predecessor, while new Nagra transformers, built in the company's Switzerland factory, deliver the necessary voltage. In fact, all manner of special components have been custom-built for this updated DAC.

Nagra engineers have also adapted the company's newly designed vibration free stand to further lower any hint of resonances to a new level.

There was no denying the end result was one of the best rooms of music we've ever heard at CES. But with the new HD DAC X set to cost you a cool $65,000, we're maybe not surprised.

