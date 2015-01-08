The One Bar connects wirelessly to the separate subwoofer, which can either be placed horizontally on the floor (say under a sofa) or mounted vertically on a wall.

There's an ARC (Audio Return Channel) HDMI socket on the back of the soundbar for connecting it to your TV, and as well as boosting the sound of your telly, the One Bar will also play music streamed over wi-fi from your portable device. Spotify and Tidal streaming services are both available through the system's tablet/smartphone control app.

The Raumfeld subwoofer can be placed horizontally or vertically

If you want to build a complete multi-room system around the One Bar, Raumfeld offers the Stereo Cube wireless speakers (£399/pair), the Stereo One M (£349) and smaller Stereo One S (£199) standalone units, plus the Connector (£149) for hooking up your existing hi-fi to the Raumfeld system.

Unlike Sonos, the Raumfeld multi-room system will handle high-resolution audio files up to 24-bit/192kHz.

All Raumfeld products are sold exclusively online through the company's website.

