CES 2013: LG unveils 55in and 65in Ultra HD 4K TVs

LG has shown its 65in Ultra HD set at CES Unveiled, confirming the release of 55in and 65in Ultra HD models to join the 84in 84LM960V

LG has unveiled two new additions to its Ultra HD TV line-up, 55in and 65in models to accompany the 84in 84LM960V, which we've already reviewed.

The 65in set is on show at CES Unveiled, the traditional curtain-raiser to the world's biggest technology show, CES in Las Vegas.

All three sets have 3840 x 2160 'Ultra HD' resolutions - also known as 4K - boasting more than 8 million pixles, and use LG's Triple XD Engine.

All three sets are also passive 3D TVs, or Cinema 3D as LG calls its passive 3D TVs.

We'll be on hand at LG's press conference on Monday 8.45 AM (PST) for the ful low down on the company's 2013 line-up of TVs, home cinema products and more, though the Korean giant has already revealed plenty of information.

