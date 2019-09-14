CEDIA 2019: GoldenEar reveals Bookshelf Reference X speakers

"We make high-end affordable" is the claim of GoldenEar Technology and its new Bookshelf Reference X speakers will aim to deliver on that promise.

The BRX speakers are set to cost $699 each, and feature a 6-inch cast basket mid/bass driver and a folded ribbon neodymium tweeter. Measuring 12 x 8 x 12.25 inches (HWD), they're a compact, easy to accommodate size.

(Image credit: Future)

Voiced to match the company's Triton reference speakers, they promise impressive imaging, dynamic bass and transparency.

On demo at this week's CEDIA Expo in Denver, the GoldenEar Bookshelf Reference X speakers will come in high-gloss piano black and are due on sale in early 2020.

