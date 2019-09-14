CEDIA 2019: GoldenEar reveals Bookshelf Reference X speakers

"We make high-end affordable" is the claim of GoldenEar Technology and its new Bookshelf Reference X speakers will aim to deliver on that promise.
The BRX speakers are set to cost $699 each, and feature a 6-inch cast basket mid/bass driver and a folded ribbon neodymium tweeter. Measuring 12 x 8 x 12.25 inches (HWD), they're a compact, easy to accommodate size.
Voiced to match the company's Triton reference speakers, they promise impressive imaging, dynamic bass and transparency.
On demo at this week's CEDIA Expo in Denver, the GoldenEar Bookshelf Reference X speakers will come in high-gloss piano black and are due on sale in early 2020.
