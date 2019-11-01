Budget Sony headphones now half price at Walmart ahead of Black Friday

Deals like these are concrete evidence that Black Friday is just around the corner. Walmart has started slashing prices early, currently offering a massive 50 per cent saving on these in-ears from one of the most trusted names in headphones, Sony.

As a Christmas stocking filler for someone you love, or a mini treat for yourself, at this price-point and bearing the Sony name, you can't really go wrong.

Sony EX155AP wired in-ear headphones $30 $15 at Walmart

These black Sony in-ears feature an in-line mic for hands-free calling and three different tips to ensure a great fit. While we haven't had them in for a thorough testing, these buds have garnered plenty of praise in online reviews – and at half price it's little money for a set of Sony headphones. View Deal

Maybe your beloved uses wireless cans for their commute but prefers to wire in at work? Maybe you just want a spare set for a jacket pocket.

What will your $15 buy you? Well, these light Sony in-ears feature 9mm dome-type neodymium drivers, an in-line mic for hands-free calling, three different tips to ensure a great fit and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

More pertinently, there's a good case to argue that these look premium and belie the asking price. A quick scan of Walmart's reviews tells us that not only have 887 owners given these buds the highest accolade of five stars, but 93 per cent of reviewers said they'd recommend these Sonys to a friend.

More deals like this as and when we get them but remember, we can't vouch for stock availability – when they're gone, they're gone. We cannot promise this deal will still be live on Black Friday (let alone Cyber Monday), so if you're looking for a Secret Santa solution or a budget treat for yourself, it's little money for headphones from a top name in the business.

