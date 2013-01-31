The number of BSkyB customers who activated On Demand services through their Sky+ HD box increased 70% to 1.7 million in the six months to December 31st, 2012, the company reports.

And the number of Sky Go users was up nearly 50% year-on-year to 3.1 million unique users in the second quarter. Total film downloads across all platforms on Sky Movies doubled to 30 million.

Sky grew its total number of paying customers to 10.74 million, up 271,000 year-on-year, the number of customers subscribing to its HD service now stands at 4.56 million.

The figures come as Sky revealed revenues up 5% to £3.533m and an adjusted operating profit up 8% to £647m in the six months to end-December 2012.

At the same time, Sky announced it will introduce Sky Sports to NOW TV later this year giving customers unlimited access for a 24-hour period to the full range of sports offered on all six Sky Sports channels for £9.99.

