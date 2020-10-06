Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19

The Bristol Show, the UK's biggest hi-fi show, has been cancelled for 2021, due to the "uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic". It's the latest in a long line of event cancellations, with shows such as IFA 2020 and CES 2021 instead focusing on digital events.

The news was revealed in a brief post on the Bristol Show Facebook page: "Due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic, we have made the difficult decision not to host the Bristol Show 2021. We are currently looking at options to host a virtual event, so watch this space!"

With the current government guidelines, and the local lockdown situations in various areas of the UK, an event like this isn't possible. The show normally takes place in February and clearly the organisers think it's unlikely to be possible even then.

This year's Bristol Show was the 33rd year of the event and saw the usual queues outside each morning and busy demo rooms throughout the weekend, so it will be sorely missed on the hi-fi calendar. We look forward to seeing what the virtual event entails.