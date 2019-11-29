Bowers & Wilkins PX5 wireless headphones £50 off for Black Friday

It's not often one sees a great deal on headphones featuring next-generation Bluetooth technology, but then, Black Friday is not like any other sale.

Any set of B&W headphones comes from strong stock indeed. Allow us to explain: the PXs were among the first headphones to support Qualcomm’s aptX HD Bluetooth – a high-quality codec that enables the wireless transmission of 24-bit hi-res audio – but the PX7s and their siblings, the PX5 on-ears (the headphones you're here to read about) are the first aptX Adaptive headphones to hit the market.

And they're currently discounted from £170 to just £120 at various retailers, including Peter Tyson.

B&W PX5 wireless on-ear noise cancelling headphones £170 £120 at Peter Tyson.

A £50 saving on a great-looking pair of on-ear wireless noise-cancellers from a revered name in consumer audio products. While we've not reviewed this particular model, the range-topping PX7s in the same series wowed us – and where they'll set you back £350, the PX5s are currently just £120. Bargain.

We've reviewed a lot of excellent (and largely five-star) Bowers & WIlkins kit, and while this is one of the few products to have escaped our grasp for review, we can tell you about the custom designed 35mm drivers and the claimed three hours of full playback from a 15 minute charge. The 25-hour play time on a full battery is a promise not to be sniffed at, either.

For this money, it's a no brainer for new Bowers & Wilkins headphones.

