Do you "dream of a home where music flows through every room and speakers double as design objects"? Well, if you do, then according to B&O you're the perfect audience for its newest wireless speaker, the BeoPlay M5.

The M5 has three tweeters, a front-facing midrange driver, and a 5in neodymium downward-firing woofer for the low frequencies, all aiming to deliver omnidirectional sound to ensure you can place it wherever you like in your room.

Preset sound modes will also help with placement: free standing, corner, or wall position. These are controlled by the BeoPlay companion app on your smartphone.

On its top, a silver aluminium disc controls playback and volume; pressing the disc gently downwards will play or pause the speaker, or if you press it while it's inactive the M5 will go into pairing mode.

The M5 has Beolink Multiroom (to link to other B&O speakers), Spotify Connect, QPlay 2.0 and Apple Airplay connectivity, as well as being able to link via its built-in Chromecast to other speakers like the Beoplay A6 and Beoplay A9.

The BeoPlay M5 comes in two colours; natural (pictured) and black, with more colours to come. It's priced at £529, and is available to buy now.

