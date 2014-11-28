The result of two years of research and development, Bloc & Roc claims to be "the antithesis of mass produced, plastic headphones manufactured in China".

All pairs are manufactured in the UK from aerospace-grade aluminium.

The range consists of the S1 solid on-ears and S2 on-ears with a central mesh design. Both benefit from bespoke 40mm dynamic drivers to deliver a "powerful, yet well-balanced audio experience".

Bloc & Roc claims the drivers work in harmony with the aluminium speaker chambers. The resulting sound is said to have "deep bass, smooth mid-range and clear highs".

The S1 Colour Edition in red and black

Colour editions of the S1 and S2 come in black, red or grey. Deluxe editions of both are available too, and these feature 24-carat gold plating (S2 deluxe edition pictured at top).

The deluxe editions also feature leather headbands, while the colour editions have a soft, faux-leather finish. Both editions have leather-covered, memory foam ear-pads.

The woven fabric cable hosts a universal one-button remote and in-line mic and the supplied carry case is made from reinforced faux-leather.

The Bloc & Roc Galvanize headphones are available now. The S1 retails for £120, while the 24-carat plated deluxe edition retails for £240.