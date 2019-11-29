Amazon Black Friday: save 46% on B&O noise-cancelling wireless headphones

Well, Black Friday is finally with us (in fact, it's nearly over already!) and we've been awash with tempting Black Friday headphones deals. The latest to pique our interest is a $230 saving on none other than a pair of wireless and noise-cancelling Bang & Olufsen headphones.

The Beoolay H9i boast plenty of features, premium build quality and are reduced by 46 per cent – from $500 to just $269 – over at Amazon.

B&O Beoplay H9i wireless headphones $500 $269 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a premium pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, the H9is tick a lot of boxes. Their design oozes luxury and includes touch controls and a proximity sensor to aid ease of use. Battery life is 18 hours.View Deal

These over-ear headphones look like an impressive buy on paper – they're packed with features including touch-controls for playback and handsfree calls. There's also active noise-cancelling and a built-in 'transparency' mode, which allows you to converse with the outside world with a single swipe of a touchpad.

The ability to pair them with two devices at the same time means you can switch from a tablet to smartphone without any hassle, and battery life, while not class-leading, is a respectable 18 hours.

Alternatively, if these B&Os don't take your fancy, why not take a look at the Sony WH-1000XM3, our absolute favourite wireless noise-cancellers – they're also available with a tasty Black Friday discount.

