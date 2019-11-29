Black Friday Sony deal: save £50 on the Award-winning Sony NW-A45 Walkman

Some stellar Black Friday Sony deals have surfaced so far, including turntables, wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers – and now we have a fantastic deal on a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony Walkman.

Amazon is currently offering £50 off the five-star Sony NW-A45 Walkman, which means it'll set you back just £130. We loved it at £180, praising the diminutive Sony's "precise, hi-fi sounding vocals, solid build, DSD playback and microSD slot for extra storage".

And now, we could add "plus you get to keep £50" to the list of reasons to buy one.

The eye-grabbing specs of the NW-A45 include a 45-hour battery life, 16GB internal storage (expandable by microSD card), 3.1in LCD touchscreen, and Bluetooth (with NFC) for pairing and listening to music on other music players. There’s support for both PCM (all the way up to 24-bit/192kHz) and DSD files, as well as MP3 songs of course.

If you (or someone you know) would benefit from a separate, excellent little dedicated music player that will better the sound of your (or their) smartphone, this Black Friday deal could be just the ticket.