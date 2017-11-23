As part of John Lewis’ 2017 Black Friday deals, the department store retailer is running a rather attractive promotion on the Naim Mu-so Qb, offering it for £499 (down from £649) until Monday 27th. You can view the deal here.

The promotion will also appear on Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.

As stated in our five-star review, the Qb takes everything we love about the original Mu-so and squeezes it into a more affordable, more compact design, following in the success of its sibling’s sonic footsteps with a big, authoritative sound that belies its small stature.

Our verdict said, “if the budget is there, there’s no doubt the Qb should be on top of your consideration list”. So needless to say, it’s most certainly worth deliberation this weekend.

Of course, the Qb isn't the only speaker being slashed for Black Friday

