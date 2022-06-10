Bigger iPad Pro with mini-LED screen coming next year, analyst says

A bigger iPad Pro could arrive next year, one analyst has predicted. The 14.1-inch model would dwarf the 12.9-incher which Apple currently offers, and boast the same mini-LED and ProMotion screen tech, reckons Ross Young (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)).

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.June 9, 2022 See more

Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, and has a solid track record of accurate Apple predictions. He says the info comes from his sources, but that the timing is a bit up in the air – early 2023 "may be more likely".

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is working on iPads with bigger screens.

It's unclear whether the 14.1-inch iPad Pro would replace the 12.9-incher or join it in the lineup to expand the Pro range to three models. At present, the 12.9-inch model is the only iPad to use mini-LED tech, though the 11-inch model is rumoured to gain the tech.

Mini LED displays have more local dimming zones than traditional screen tech – and the more dimming zones a display has, the more exact and precise it can be in terms of contrast, producing deep blacks next to bright highlights. In our review of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we called mini LED a "real game changer".

ProMotion, meanwhile, can intelligently adjust the refresh rate to ensure that no power is wasted when you’re enjoying content at slower rates.

The iPad Pro was rumoured to be redesigned this year, gaining a glass back and MagSafe charging. It's unclear whether Apple will still go ahead with this plan, or shelve it and launch a bigger iPad Pro instead.

