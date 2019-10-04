Better than Black Friday? Save on this LG OLED TV

Looking to upgrade your TV in time for the business end of the Champions League? We've found a corker of a saving on a 55-inch LG OLED for you. Yes, it's a deal on a 4K OLED TV – and it's not even Black Friday yet.

LG’s 55-inch B9 combines a 4K HDR OLED screen with Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR for the full cinematic experience. LG’s webOS Smart platform will stream shows from apps such as Netflix, and you'll be able to navigate with the Magic Remote. Also on this TV is LG's Thinq AI, which allows you to control the TV using your voice via Google Assistant and Alexa. A streamlined alpine stand means its slim profile should match the visuals, too.

LG OLED55B9PLA (2019) OLED TV £1499 £1299 at John Lewis Yes, it's an OLED. Yes, it's LG, and yes, it's a 2019 model. There's Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. You get LG's webOS Smart platform, the Magic Remote and Freeview Play. If you're in the market for a 55-inch TV, you'll save £200 on a class-leading home cinema brand. View Deal

The B9's second generation Alpha 7 Gen 2 Processor should ensure picture quality when streaming 4K UHD content through services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video – or the latest films from Sky Movies.

With both Google Assistant and Alexa built in, you could get answers to questions while you're watching TV, control compatible smart devices, and check your Google photos or Google Calendar on the TV screen (if you're signed in to Google). It’s also compatible with Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit devices.

This LG TV also features Freeview Play, combining catch-up TV, on-demand services and live television. It’s subscription-free and is compatible with existing broadband services too. Services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 are also available.

We haven't had this particular model in for review, but typing "LG OLED review" into the What Hi-Fi? search bar and watching as the five star reviews pile up might ease your concerns...