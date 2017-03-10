This week Onkyo revealed its first ever smartphone, Sonos stated it won't be looking to support hi-res audio and Artisan Fidelity has come up with a Ferrari red Technics turntable costing an astonishing £32,000.

It's been a good week for reviews, with Sony's KD-55XE9305 TV a sterling 4K effort, Bose's fine in-ear SoundSport Wireless headphones, and Benchmark's DAC3 HGC an impressively capable unit.

It's also new What Hi-Fi? week, with the April issue out now. In it you'll find features on 2017 TVs and MQA, explanations of Hybrid Log Gamma, comparisons of 4K Blu-ray players and reviews of powered speakers.

For more on hi-fi and home cinema, download the issue on iOS/Android or subscribe to the magazine.

News

The Granbeat is Onkyo's first high-resolution audio smartphone

Onkyo has revealed its first smartphone and it is called the Granbeat DP-CMX 1.

It's not a name that rolls off the tongue, but it does feature hi-res compatibility, 128GB of storage and the ability to shoot 4K video.

Currently it's only available in Japan, with no European release planned.

Sonos says high-res audio support "not on the roadmap"

It looks as if Sonos has no interest in pursuing hi-res audio in the near future.

Speaking with Sonos' Giles Martin at the launch of the Sonos Playbase, he declared that there were more important areas of focus for the company.

Martin said he'd prefer customers moved from MP3 to CD-quality audio first, before engaging with hi-res audio.

Ferrari Red Technics turntable goes on sale for £32,000

Artisan Fidelity has created a direct drive turntable with a Ferrari red finish. It costs £32,000.

Based on Technics' SP10 MK3 NGS from the 1980s, this deck has been handcrafted and finished by Artisan, which may explain the price.

It's currently on sale via Audiogon, with bidding ending in early April.

More news

Features

Review

"If this is the level of performance we can expect from 4K HDR TVs this year, we’re very excited"

Sony KD-55XE9305

The KD-55XE9305 is the first 2017 Sony TV we've seen and it sets a high bar.

It features a captivating 4K HDR picture with rich, gorgeous colours. The sound is a particularly robust effort although it's no substitue for a soundbar.

At times the interface could be snappier and more black detail wouldn't be amiss, but these are minor quibbles. If this is what 4K HDR TV looks like in 2017, then we're very excited.

"They are comfortable, sound great, are easy to use and don’t cost more than their high-quality rivals"

Bose SoundSport Wireless

We've had a look at Bose's SoundSport Pulse and now it's the turn of the SoundSport Wireless.

The Wireless are among the best in-ears under £150, with a sound that's dynamic, lively and fun. The wireless connection is very stable too.

For anyone who's athletic and needs a comfortable, great-sounding in-ear, there are few better at this price.

"Give it a little time to prove itself and you’ll find it’s an impressively capable unit"

Benchmark DAC3 HGC

At first glance, we've seen better-looking and -feeling DACs than Benchmark's DAC3 HGC. That would overloook what is a great performer.

It's an impressively capable unit, with both analogue and digital sources catered for and a sound that lends itself to a muscular and expressive presentation.

So while it lacks that luxury feel, the DAC3 HGC is one of the finest-sounding DACs at the price.

More reviews

