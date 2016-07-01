This week saw rumours surface of a possible Apple bid for Tidal, sales of Ultra HD Blu-rays were revealed (spoiler: they were very good), McIntosh Labs unveiled three new products and Devialet announced the powerful Devialet Gold Phantom speaker.

It was a good week for reviews as Beyerdynamic's Gen 2 T1 headphones, Chord's DAVE DAC and Revo's SuperSignal radio all received good notices.

News

4K Blu-ray gets off to a better start than Blu-ray

Since the format's launch in March of this year, 228,000 UHD discs have been sold - comparing favourably to Blu-ray which had only reached 57,000 in a similar timeframe back in 2006.

It's a promising start and with more 4K UHD players and discs on the way it's likely to get better.

McIntosh Labs has a new Blu-ray player, preamp and phono stage on the way

The MVP901 is described as 'bridge player' that can upscale Blu-rays to Ultra HD (though it won't be able to play 4K discs).

The C2600 preamp builds on the C2300 and C2500 and has an "advanced digital audio section". The MP100 is the company's first dedicated phono preamp and comes with selectable moving coil and moving magnet inputs.

Devialet's new Gold Phantom speaker packs serious power

The Gold Phantom is a significant upgrade on the Phantom Silver, with Devialet cramming in 4500W of power and an SPL of 108dB. In layman's terms, that means it can go very loud.

It also has Bluetooth connectivity and a speaker cabinet with a 22-carat pink gold-plated finish.

Reviews

"Get the rest of the system right and all you have to do is sit back and enjoy"

Beyerdynamic T1 Generation 2

Six years after the original T1 headphones, Beyerdynamic has resurrected them for round number two.

Little has changed, but the T1s remain an impressive performer, combining plenty of insight, fluid dynamics and rhythmic precision.

Read the full Beyerdynamic T1 Generation 2 review

"It’s absolutely on the money for a product of this type"

Revo SuperSignal

The SuperSignal is a classy-looking radio for the price, but at the end of the day it comes down to performance, not looks. But in that respect too, it's a force to be reckoned with.

It has a generous, full-bodied sound that belies its appearance, and is a radio that's well worth an audition.

Read the full Revo SuperSignal review

"Eight grand is quite some price tag, but then the DAVE is quite some product"

Chord DAVE

Chord is developing a reputation for giving its DACs odd names, but it may have trumped itself by calling its latest DAVE.

Despite this eccentricity, we haven't heard a DAC that sounds so natural or insightful as this. If you're looking for the best DAC money can buy, start here.

Read the full Chord DAVE review

