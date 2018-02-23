Now in its fourth decade (after celebrating 30 years in 2017), the Bristol Sound & Vision Show is the biggest it’s ever been - and the place to see the latest hi-fi and home cinema products, from Arcam to Cyrus and Q Acoustics to Technics.



Visitors can enter the What Hi-Fi? competition, with prizes totalling over £11,000, including the Naim Mu-so system, Rega Brio amplifier, KEF Q350 speakers, Arcam rPhono phono stage, Cambridge Azur 851N streamer, AKG N60NC Wireless headphones, and plenty more.



There's also a special What Hi-Fi? offer, with the choice of a pair of Beyerdynamic Byron headphones (worth £50) or Chord Company Clearway interconnects (£90) if you subscribe.



But there are plenty more good deals to be found at the show, with discounts (big and small) on products should you wish to splash out. Here's a rundown of the savings...

Firstly, there is 15 per cent off most items over £100 sold through the show sales desks. (Exclusions apply, please check the posters in the sales areas. Discounts do not apply to any of the show special offers below).







Audioquest



Buy 2 JitterBugs and get a third one free. Show price £78 (normally £117)



Buy a DragonFly Black and get a free 1m Tower interconnect (3.5mm plug to RCA) worth £25 Show price £89 (normally £114)



Buy a DragonFly Red and get a free 1m Golden Gate interconnect (3.5mm plug to RCA) worth £65. Show price £234 (normally £169)

Audio T



The first 30 record bags sold each day. Show price £30 (normally £49)



Buy any turntable over £500 and get a free record bag (plus any Show discount)



Buy any turntable under £500 and get a record bag for half price





Acoustic Energy



20 per cent off all products bought at the show





Chord Electronics



Hugo 2 Portable DAC/Headphone Amplifier (Black only). Show price £1620 (normally £1800)





Cyrus



One amplifier (with Google ChromeCast Audio and a three-month Tidal Subscription). Only 12 Available. Show price £599 (normally £789)





HiFi Racks



Walnut headphone holder. Show price £25 (normally £49)

KEF



20 per cent of all R Series speakers bought at the show

Kudos



25 per cent off Super 10A speakers (cherry or walnut finishes). Only ten pairs available. Show price £2810 (normally £3750)

Musical Fidelity



Encore 225 streaming audio player 1TB HDD. Only ten available. Show price £3079 (normally 4399)



Encore Connect streaming pre-amplifier 1TB HDD. Only ten available. Show price £2540 (normally £3629)



M6s CD player. Only ten available. Show price £1539 (normally £2199)



M6s DAC 32-bit/768KHz. Only ten available. Show price £1049 (normally £1499)



M6si integrated amplifier. Only ten available. Show price £1925 (normally £2749)



MX-HPA headphone amplifier. Show price £539 (normally £769)



MX-VINYL MM/MC phono stage. Show price £539 (normally £769)





Pro-Ject



Essential II turntable (black or white). Show price £247 (normally £309)



George Harrison limited edition turntable. Show price £343 (normally £429)

REL



Pair of S3SHO subwoofers. Show price £2598 (normally £3198)

Sennheiser



20 per cent off all headphones bought at the show

Spendor



20 per cent off A6R speakers (satin white). Only five pairs available. Show price £2236 (normally £2795)

