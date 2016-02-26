Trending

The best deals at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show 2016

The UK's biggest hi-fi and home cinema show is up and running for another year and once again there are savings to be had if you're ready to splash the cash at the show...

First things first, if you're not in the mood for parting with your own hard-earned money, then there's always the option of the annual What Hi-Fi? Bristol Show competition.

There's a prize pool of products worth more than £10,000, featuring a Rega turntable signed by Massive Attack and a huge list of kit from the likes of Arcam, B&W, Chord Company, Cyrus, KEF, Naim, Sennheiser and much more besides. You can see the full prize list here.

You can also get a free pair of SoundMagic E10S headphones or a ThumbsUp Dual Power Bank with our What Hi-Fi? magazine subscription offer.

But if you are in the mood for a bargain, there are plenty of special deals to tempt you, with the show promising 15% off most items over £100 sold through the sales desk (exclusions apply). Other deals include...

Arcam MJ A29 amp and FMJ CDS27 CD streamer package - price £1590 - show price £1250

Arcam FMJ A39 amp and FMJ CDS27 CD streamer package - price £2190 - show price £1750

Arcam FMJ A49 amp and FMJ CDS27 CD streamer package - price £4590 - show price £3995

Arcam Solo soundbar - price £649 - show price £495

Audioquest - Buy a DragonFly and get a Jitterbug free - price £168 - show price £129

Audioquest - Buy a pair of Nighthawk headphones and get a free DragonFly DAC - price £628 - show price £499

Cyrus - 20% off all purchases

Dynaudio - 20% off all Xeo 4 speakers plus a free Xeo hub - price £1350 - show price £1080

Dynaudio - 20% off all Xeo 6 speakers plus a free Xeo hub - price £2350 - show price £1880

KEF and Rega - KEF LS50 speakers, Rega Brio amp and RP1 turntable - price £1578 - show price £1200

Kudos - 20% off all speakers

Monitor Audio and Yamaha - Yamaha RXA750 receiver, BDA1040 Blu-ray player, Monitor Audio Bronze 5 home cinema package - price £2740 - show price £2000

PMC - 20% off Diamond Black twenty 22 speakers - price £2075 - show price £1660

PMC - 20% off Diamond Black twenty 24 speakers - price £3595 - show price £2876

PMC - 20% off Diamond Black twenty 26 speakers - price £5995 - show price £4796

Sennheiser - 20% off all orders at the show

Sony - NW-A25HN hi-res Walkman - price £240 - show price £180

Sony - NW-ZX100HN hi-res Walkman - price £500 - show price £400

Sony - NW-ZX2 hi-res Walkman - proce £950 - show price £800

Acoustic Energy - Aego M - price £199 - show price £129

Chord Electronics - Hugo DAC - price £1400 - show price £1260

Chord Electronics - Mojo headphone DAC - price £399 - show price £379

Keith Monks - £210 worth of cleaning fluid free with every Discovery record cleaning machine - price £1505 - show price £1295

Rega - RP1 turntable with A2D phono stage and 1m Chord C-Line interconnect - price £364 - show price £299

Yamaha - a range of deals on selected products

Supra Cables - 50% off

Furutech - special offer on mains lead sets

Questyle QP1r digital audio player - price £699 - show price £569

Fostex PX-5HS active speakers - price £699 - show price £499

Fostex TH500RP headphones - price £599 - show price £485

Fostex TH900 headphones - price £1149 - show price £879

Aperta 155 stand - price £175 - show price £135

Aperta 200 stand - price £225 - show price £175

